Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Marion Harding 45-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 24-14 lead over Marion Harding.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Whippets and the Presidents were both scoreless.

Shelby breathed fire to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Harding faced off against Ashland and Shelby took on Lexington on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

