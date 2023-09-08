Ancaster Bishop Tonnos’ advantage forced Beverly Fort Frye to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-24 win Friday on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ancaster Bishop Tonnos started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Beverly Fort Frye at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-24 lead over Ancaster Bishop Tonnos.

The Cadets held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Beverly Fort Frye squared off with Belpre in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.