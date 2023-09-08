Cedarville fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 28-14 win over Mechanicsburg in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mechanicsburg, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Cedarville through the end of the first quarter.

Mechanicsburg had a 14-7 edge on Cedarville at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedarville and Mechanicsburg locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cedarville held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedarville faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Mechanicsburg took on New Bremen on Aug. 25 at New Bremen High School.

