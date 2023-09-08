Crown City South Gallia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manchester 39-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 25-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

Crown City South Gallia thundered to a 39-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and Manchester squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Manchester High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Crown City South Gallia squared off with Bidwell River Valley in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.