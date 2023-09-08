Caldwell collected a solid win over Woodsfield Monroe Central in a 42-26 verdict in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Caldwell jumped in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Caldwell jumped to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Seminoles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Caldwell and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 56-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Caldwell faced off against Waterford and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Bridgeport on Aug. 25 at Bridgeport High School.

