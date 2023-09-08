Beallsville topped Hundred 14-8 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Beallsville jumped in front of Hundred 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Hundred made it 14-8.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Beallsville and Hundred squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hundred High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Beallsville squared off with Newcomerstown in a football game.

