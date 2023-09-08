Berlin Center Western Reserve eventually beat McDonald 34-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted in front of McDonald 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened a narrow 20-7 gap over McDonald at halftime.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

McDonald enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, McDonald faced off against Columbiana and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Conneaut on Aug. 25 at Conneaut High School.

