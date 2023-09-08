Bainbridge Paint Valley dismissed Chillicothe Southeastern by a 49-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bearcats’ offense jumped in front for a 30-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bainbridge Paint Valley jumped to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats held on with a 12-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against West Jefferson and Chillicothe Southeastern took on London Madison-Plains on Aug. 25 at London Madison-Plains High School.

