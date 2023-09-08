Beaver Eastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-13 victory over Fayetteville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Beaver Eastern pulled in front of Fayetteville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rockets fought to 21-6.

Fayetteville showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-13 in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Beaver Eastern faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

