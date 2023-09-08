Cincinnati Country Day earned a convincing 42-6 win over Cincinnati College Prep in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Country Day faced off against Bradford and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

