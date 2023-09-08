A swift early pace pushed Ansonia past Arcanum Friday 38-8 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ansonia opened with a 30-0 advantage over Arcanum through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 38-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ansonia and Arcanum squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arcanum faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Ansonia took on Covington on Aug. 25 at Covington High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.