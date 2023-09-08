Cuyahoga Heights rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 24-13 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cuyahoga Heights jumped in front of Fairport Harbor Fairport 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Cuyahoga Heights and Fairport Harbor Fairport played in a 31-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

