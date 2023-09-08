Chillicothe Zane Trace rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-39 win over Frankfort Adena at Chillicothe Zane Trace High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 28-13 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Warriors stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-25.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena were both scoreless.

The Pioneers held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Waverly and Frankfort Adena took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Aug. 25 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

