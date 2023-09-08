Cincinnati Summit Country Day posted a narrow 16-14 win over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Cincinnati Summit Country Day as the first quarter ended.

The Titans moved ahead by earning an 8-7 advantage over the Silver Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-14 lead over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on Cincinnati College Prep on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

