Camden Preble Shawnee eventually beat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 53-26 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Arcanum.

