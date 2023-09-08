Canfield South Range took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-21 victory over upstart Cortland Lakeview in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Canfield South Range darted in front of Cortland Lakeview 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 14-7.

Canfield South Range darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Jefferson and Canfield South Range took on Uniontown Green on Aug. 25 at Canfield South Range High School.

