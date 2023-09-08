A suffocating defense helped Conneaut handle Chagrin Falls 21-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Conneaut opened with a 7-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Conneaut darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

