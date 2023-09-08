Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Madeira faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Monroe and Cincinnati Madeira took on Springfield Shawnee on Aug. 25 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

