Chillicothe Unioto fought back from a slow start and rolled to 48-26 win over Williamsport Westfall for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Williamsport Westfall started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first quarter.

The Shermans’ offense darted in front for a 21-12 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Williamsport Westfall showed its spirit while rallying to within 21-20 in the third quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-6 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Williamsport Westfall took on Circleville Logan Elm on Aug. 25 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.