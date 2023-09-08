Casstown Miami East eventually beat Dayton Northridge 21-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Northridge High on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Polar Bears.

Casstown Miami East darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Casstown Miami East faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Northridge faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Casstown Miami East took on Carlisle on Aug. 25 at Carlisle High School.

