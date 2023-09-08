Cincinnati Hughes grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Monroe for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Big Red opened a narrow 15-7 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Monroe and Cincinnati Hughes faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monroe faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Hughes took on Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

