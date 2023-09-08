Columbus Hamilton Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-14 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 17-14 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Union through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Columbus Hamilton Township jumped to a 23-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Hamilton Township and Lancaster Fairfield Union played in a 32-24 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Lancaster and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Pomeroy Meigs on Aug. 25 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

