A suffocating defense helped Columbus Beechcroft handle Columbus Centennial 55-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Centennial squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus St Charles and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus South on Aug. 25 at Columbus South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.