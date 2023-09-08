Chagrin Falls Kenston unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland VASJ 49-27 Friday on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston a 21-13 lead over Cleveland VASJ.

The Bombers opened a narrow 35-27 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Chagrin Falls Kenston thundered to a 49-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Chesterland West Geauga on Aug. 25 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

