Chardon eventually beat Hamburg St. Francis 35-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Chardon High on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Chardon and Hamburg St. Francis fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Red Raiders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chardon faced off against Tiffin Columbian.

