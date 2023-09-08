Defense dominated as Cincinnati La Salle pitched a 21-0 shutout of Louisville Central for a Kentucky high school football victory at Louisville Central High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati La Salle a 14-0 lead over Louisville Central.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Lancers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Cincinnati La Salle squared off with Clayton Northmont in a football game.

