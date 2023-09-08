Columbus Africentric posted a narrow 18-12 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Scots had a 6-0 edge on the Nubians at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Walnut Ridge enjoyed a 12-0 lead over Columbus Africentric to start the fourth quarter.

The Nubians rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Scots 18-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Aug. 25 at Columbus Africentric.

