Columbus St. Francis DeSales eventually beat Wheeling Linsly 30-17 for a West Virginia high school football victory at Wheeling Linsly High on Sept. 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Stallions opened a modest 16-3 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Wheeling Linsly made it 16-10.

The Stallions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Wheeling Linsly faced off against Richmond Heights and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Hamilton Badin on Aug. 25 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.