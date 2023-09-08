A suffocating defense helped Columbus Whetstone handle Columbus Mifflin 32-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Whetstone a 24-0 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Bexley.

