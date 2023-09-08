Canal Winchester’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester a 7-0 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

The Indians fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Canal Winchester stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Canal Winchester faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Thomas Worthington and Canal Winchester took on New Albany on Aug. 25 at Canal Winchester High School.

