Columbus Briggs posted a narrow 16-8 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Briggs a 12-8 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Columbus Briggs and Columbus Marion-Franklin were both scoreless.

The Bruins held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Briggs faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Delaware Hayes.

