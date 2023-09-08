A suffocating defense helped Cleveland Glenville handle Cleveland John Adams 36-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Cleveland John Adams took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Aug. 25 at Cleveland John Adams High School.

