It took overtime, but Austintown Fitch finally beat Cleveland St. Ignatius 24-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius were both scoreless.

The Falcons’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons and the Wildcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Falcons got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

