Ashtabula Lakeside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 36-7 win against Pepper Pike Orange for an Ohio high school football victory at Pepper Pike Orange High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Mineral Ridge and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Chardon NDCL on Aug. 25 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.