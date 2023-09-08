Cincinnati St. Xavier took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 14-10 victory over upstart Cincinnati Withrow for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati St. Xavier darted in front of Cincinnati Withrow 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers trimmed the margin to make it 14-3 at the intermission.

Cincinnati Withrow fought back in the third quarter to make it 14-10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Detroit MLK on Aug. 26 at Detroit Martin Luther King High School.

