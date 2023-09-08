Dayton Centerville eventually beat Miamisburg 27-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Elks fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Dayton Centerville darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg played in a 17-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Centerville faced off against Dublin Coffman and Miamisburg took on Bellbrook on Aug. 25 at Bellbrook High School.

