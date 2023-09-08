Cleveland John Hay finally found a way to top Cleveland John Marshall 48-44 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleveland John Marshall High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland John Marshall faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.