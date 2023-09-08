East Canton dismissed Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas by a 40-8 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Sept. 8.

Last season, East Canton and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Smithville and East Canton took on Hanoverton United on Aug. 25 at East Canton High School.

