Blanchester topped Norwood 21-13 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Blanchester opened with an 8-0 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a thin 15-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Blanchester and Norwood were both scoreless.

The Indians managed a 13-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Blanchester and Norwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Blanchester took on Batavia on Aug. 25 at Blanchester High School.

