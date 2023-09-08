Delaware Olentangy Berlin topped Powell Olentangy Liberty 24-17 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Cleveland Glenville and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

