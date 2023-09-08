Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt in recording a 45-6 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Morrow Little Miami on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

