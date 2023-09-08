A suffocating defense helped Columbus Northland handle Columbus Linden-Mckinley 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 8.

Columbus Northland darted in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Northland and Columbus Linden-Mckinley played in a 14-8 game on Sept. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Northland took on Whitehall-Yearling on Aug. 26 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

