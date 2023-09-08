Cleveland Heights topped Brunswick 13-10 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 10-0 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Brunswick jumped a thin margin over Cleveland Heights as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Blue Devils.

The last time Cleveland Heights and Brunswick played in a 43-13 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Cleveland Heights squared off with Paramus Catholic in a football game.

