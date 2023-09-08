Columbus St. Charles broke to an early lead and topped Whitehall-Yearling 50-7 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Columbus St. Charles moved in front of Whitehall-Yearling 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus St Charles faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus Northland on Aug. 26 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.