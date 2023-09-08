Columbus Bishop Hartley scored early and often in a 49-3 win over Cincinnati McNicholas in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Columbus Bishop Hartley steamrolled in front of Cincinnati McNicholas 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-3 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Hartley charged to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Cincinnati McNicholas faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Wheelersburg on Aug. 25 at Wheelersburg High School.

