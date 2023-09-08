Canton South handled Orrville 45-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Canton South moved in front of Orrville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Red Riders at halftime.

Canton South jumped to a 31-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Orrville and Canton South faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Orrville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Canton South squared off with Dover in a football game.

