Alliance rallied over Akron Ellet for an inspiring 48-14 victory on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Akron Ellet showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over Alliance as the first quarter ended.

The Aviators kept a 13-8 halftime margin at the Orangemen’s expense.

Alliance jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alliance squared off with Niles in a football game.

