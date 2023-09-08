A suffocating defense helped Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian handle Massillon Tuslaw 42-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian a 14-0 lead over Massillon Tuslaw.

The Royals’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Royals and the Mustangs were both scoreless.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Doylestown Chippewa.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.