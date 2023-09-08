A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Winton Woods handle Cincinnati Turpin 20-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati Winton Woods darted in front of Cincinnati Turpin 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cincinnati Winton Woods stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Spartans were both scoreless.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

