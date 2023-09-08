Dresden Tri-Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-13 victory over Zanesville Maysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 10-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 31-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville Maysville took on New Lexington on Aug. 25 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

